Dan Wolf to Step Down as Cape Air CEO

HYANNIS – Cape Air has announced that their CEO Dan Wolf will be stepping down from the post at the start of the new year.

Wolf founded the regional airline back in 1989, when they had just one route between Provincetown and Boston.

Since then, Cape Air has grown to provide service to nearly 40 cities in the U.S. and Caribbean. Cape Air stated that they serve over 500,000 passengers each year alongside their sister company, Nantucket Airlines.

Stepping into Wolf’s role as CEO on January 1 will be President Linda Markham, who joined Cape Air in 2002 and has been in her current role since 2013. She will become, according to the company, the nation’s only woman CEO of a major or regional airline.

Markham will also continue to serve as Cape Air’s President. Wolf, meanwhile, will still be the board of director’s chair.

For more information, visit Cape Air’s website by clicking here.