Date Set for Annual Seaside LeMans Race

MASHPEE – The 22nd racing of the Seaside LeMans at Mashpee Commons is set to take place on Saturday, September 9, to see who will win the race for the Cape Cod community.

Once started as a race through the streets of downtown Hyannis, the event will once again be raising funds for charities, which Matt Pitta, Director of Communication with the Davenport Companies Seaside LeMans, said is the most important part.

“Up until now we’re approaching the $9 million dollar mark. That’s $9 million dollars raised for non-profit organizations all across Cape Cod over the past 21 now 22 years, and so we just look for a lot of support, and we hope the community comes and visits,” said Pitta.

The race has taken place each year since 2001, except in 2020, due to the COVID outbreak.

This year for the first time in the race’s 22-year history, they will be giving people a chance to win a $2,000 seat in the charitable race for $50 to enter.

This year’s charitable beneficiaries include Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Cape Cod Healthcare, and Cape Cod Tech Foundation, and Pitta believes this will be another strong year of support for the event.

“Every dollar that is donated through all the corporate sponsorships, and through anyone who makes individual donations, 100% goes to all of those charities, while 100% of the administrative cost of running this race is taken on by the Davenport family,” Pitta said.

The other two beneficiaries this year are Penikese Island School and Sharing Kindness, and event organizers are hoping to improve on last year’s $40,000 dollars given to each organization.

Formula One European style racing karts will be used in the race which will go for four hours on a quarter mile track around corners and under a footbridge at Mashpee Commons.