DENNIS – All Dennis town offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in observance of the Veterans Day Federal Holiday.

The Dennis Transfer Station and Dennis Library will also be closed to mark the holiday.

The Dennis Highlands Golf Course will be open during their regular hours of 8 am to 4 pm.

The Dennis Pines Golf Course remains closed until further notice.

For more information on golf course closures, click here.

By Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter