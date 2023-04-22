Utility Companies Issue Reminder About Digging Safely

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities is joining with other states and utility companies around the country to remind excavators, contractors, and residents to be vigilant of utility lines when digging and call 811 before starting outdoor digging projects.

811 is the line for Dig Safe, a nonprofit organization that notifies gas, electric, telephone, and cable companies about the intended digging project.

Professional locators visit the requested dig site, at no cost to the excavator, to mark the approximate locations of underground utility lines with flags, spray paint, or both.

“We encourage all of our residents, especially those engaged in active construction, to be wary of utility lines buried in the ground,” said DPU Acting Chair Cecile Fraser.

“Utility lines can be found on public and private property, deep in the ground or just inches from the surface. Calling 811 is the best way to ensure a line won’t be hit when commencing a new project this year,” Fraser said.

State law requires calling 811 at least three days before digging is to start, failure to follow the provisions of the law and regulations can result in fines.

Excavations are the leading cause of damage to underground utility infrastructure, in 2022 there were over a thousand excavation-related damages to utility infrastructures in Massachusetts.

For more information about 811 and safe digging practices visit this website.