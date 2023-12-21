Dog Licenses Now Available for 2024

BOURNE – Registration is now open for Bourne residents for first time or renewing dog licenses for the 2024 year, with both options being available online, by mail, or in person.

State law requires that all dogs over six months must have a current dog license with the town.

The dog license period in Bourne runs from January 1 until December 31 of 2024 and to avoid late fees or penalties, dog license renewals must be completed prior to March 31.

To receive the 2024 dog license, residents will need to supply a valid rabies vaccination certificate with an expiration date or copy of medical records with rabies expiration date.

License fees for spayed females and neutered males is $7, unspayed females and unneutered males is $10.

Acceptable payments for the new or renewed dog license include by credit card, cash, or check made payable to “Town of Bourne.”

If residents would like to apply in person, they can visit the Town Clerk’s office located at Town Hall during regular business hours.

More stories from CapeCod.com: