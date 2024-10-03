Dredging Work To Resume At Entrance To Cotuit Bay

COTUIT – Beginning next Monday, October 7, 2024, Barnstable County Dredge and the Town’s contracting partner, Dig-it Construction, will resume dredging activity as part of the Cotuit Bay Entrance Channel Dredging Project, which will dredge the channel approaching the Bay and use the dredged materials for beach nourishment at the eastern end of Dead Neck Island.

Work will occur Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm, with Sundays considered as needed to achieve full completion of the project by the end of November.

Those operating vessels are advised to use caution when navigating around the dredging area to ensure the safety of the workers, themselves, and the general public.