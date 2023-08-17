Duffy Health Center Expands Outreach With Mobile Unit

HYANNIS – Duffy Health Center recently hosted local leaders and community partners to reveal the new REACH (Respectful, Equitable, Access to Compassionate Healthcare) Mobile Unit.

Acquired using COVID relief funds, the vehicle will be used to expand outreach efforts in the region with Duffy staff members including an Outreach Case Manager and a Post Overdose Harm Reductionist on board.

The model is an extension of a previous collaboration between Duffy Health Center, the Community Health Center, and AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod on the CHART (Community Harm Reduction and Treatment) Van in 2021 under the National Institute of Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

Services for individuals in need and their loved ones will include case management resources, guidance to recovery support programs, access to medication for opioid use disorders, and tools for harm reduction such as Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

“The addition of the mobile unit will allow our team to deepen our impact throughout the Cape community and build on past outreach success,” said Daniel Rodrigues, Director of Substance Use Disorder and Outreach Programs.

“We offer a wide range of services at 94 Main Street,” he said, “but the ability to provide this level of outreach will help us engage the most marginalized members of our community – those who lack transportation or resources to get to our Hyannis location.”

