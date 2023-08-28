Eastham’s Windmill Weekend Returns On September Eighth

EASTHAM – Windmill Weekend is returning this fall to celebrate the history and character of Eastham from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11.

Featuring family-friendly activities, live music, and local food, the event will revive many of its most popular activities put on hold by the Covid pandemic, such as the Community Talent Show at the Eastham-Orleans Elks Lodge which has traditionally kicked off the event on Friday.

Saturday will continue the fun with a varied event schedule including a Sand Art Contest and a Historical Bike Ride kicking off at First Encounter Beach, a Vehicle Show at Elks Lodge, a Video Game Truck and Family Laser Tag at Town Hall, and a slew of events throughout the day at the Windmill Green.

Sunday’s schedule of events will begin with the 5K Road Race, to be held on First Encounter Beach at 8 am, followed by a parade along Route 6 that will culminate with a celebration at the Windmill Green, where the weekend will close with a series of live performances and workshops accompanied by food concessions and a beer garden.

“The Windmill Weekend Planning Committee is thrilled to continue the tradition for this event and to bring back two beloved events which were pre-Covid favorites; the Sand Art Contest and the 5K Road Race,” said Joanna Stevens, President of WindWindmill Weekend, Inc.

“The Windmill Weekend event is a unique opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate everything that makes Eastham so special.”

This year will mark 46 years in which the Windmill Weekend has taken place.

Proceeds from the event will be used to underwrite the cost of producing the event and to benefit the Windmill Weekend Scholarship Fund.

To view the full event schedule, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter