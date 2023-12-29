Edgartown Receives $25,000 To Improve Recreational Fishing Access At Tom’s Beach

EDGARTOWN – Edgartown was one of two towns to receive equal shares of a $50,000 grant from the Department of Fish & Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries to increase public access to saltwater fishing, joining the town of Beverly.

Using funds raised from the sale of saltwater fishing permits, Tom’s Beach in Chappaquiddick will receive repairs to its off-road vehicle pathways, allowing easier access to the popular fishing destination in areas where erosion is encroaching using repurposed dredge materials.

“These projects will not only improve fishing opportunities for shore-based anglers who utilize the facilities in Beverly and Edgartown, but also support the state’s blue economy,” said Dan McKiernan, Director of the Division of Marine Fisheries. “We are excited to maintain this state-local partnership for the good of recreational anglers.”

Through state law, one-third of all license fees for recreational saltwater fishing permits are dedicated to recreational saltwater fishing projects through the Marine Recreational Fisheries Development Fund, with the rest going to other fishing programs including fisheries research and management.

“This grant is not just an infrastructure investment; it’s a commitment to protect our coastline and preserve our island’s rich tradition of saltwater fishing,” said State Representative Dylan Fernandez.

“By ensuring that Tom’s Neck remains a cherished fishing spot for years to come,” he said, “we are expanding access to responsible ocean recreation and safeguarding the island’s coastal integrity for residents and visitors alike.”