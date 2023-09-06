Elder Services of Cape Cod Receives Grant For 55+ Job Trainings

SOUTH DENNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod has received a $222,969 Workforce Inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion to help at least 22 regional low-income job seekers 55 years of age and older attain meaningful employment by participating in the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

Almost 90% of the grant, which comes through the Department of Labor, will be used to administer temporary employment at job training sites in local community, faith-based, and public agencies in industries such as financial services, health care, social services, and transportation.

As the only federal job training program of its kind, the training helps participants gain skills in demand by employers to retain dignity and remain self-sufficient as they grow older.

“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers across the country,” said Gary A. Officer, President and CEO of the Center for Workforce Inclusion.

“We are very pleased to continue our support of the Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, Inc. for the forty-fifth consecutive year.”

By, Matthew Tomlinbson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter