Eldredge Lot In Chatham Closing For Construction

Town officials in Chatham have announced that the Eldredge Garage Lot at 365 Main Street will be closed to all parking starting on October 23 in anticipation of construction for lot improvements and a new visitors center beginning later that week.

The property, formerly a stable and a gas station owned by the Eldredge family, was purchased by the Town following approval in the 2017 Special Town Meeting.

The project was buoyed by an anonymous contribution of $1.5 million to the National Philanthropic Trust donated by a local resident and features concept designs presented to the Select Board by Catalyst Architects.

Eastward Companies was awarded the contract for construction earlier this month through a proposals process under the Massachusetts General Procurement Law.

The parking lot and new building are expected to be substantially complete in late spring of 2024.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter