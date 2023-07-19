Electrical Fire, Carbon Monoxide Concerns Close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 Days

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day Wednesday after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered a day earlier, forcing the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public.

No injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s fire was in a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement, police said.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed that the fire was confined to the basement area but said smoke got into other parts of the building.

Due to concerns about elevated carbon monoxide levels, the building was ordered closed for the rest of Tuesday. The shutdown continued into Wednesday out of what officials said was an abundance of caution while the fire was investigated.

Earlier Tuesday a fire alarm sounded in the building also forcing an evacuation. Officials said that was caused when two people inside the building pulled an alarm.

The Associated Press