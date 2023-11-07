EPA Announces Several Coastal Climate Grants

NANTUCKET – The EPA and its partners recently announced the award of $3,339,177 in grant funding for water infrastructure and climate resilience projects in the state’s coastal communities, including several in the Cape and Islands.

Over $1 million of the grant funds come through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which set aside funds for coastal climate infrastructure, while the rest of the funds come through appropriations to the EPA’s Southeast New England Program.

The Southeast New England Program also pitched in $1,494,685 to its Watershed Implementation Grant Program. “Massachusetts senior elected officials continue to do a fantastic job crafting great solutions for the challenges facing our coastal waters, and this funding is a result of their hard work and creativity,” said David W. Cash, the EPA’s Regional Administrator for New England.

“These projects announced today will advance EPA’s and the Commonwealth’s commitment to investing in underserved communities.”

The Nantucket Land Bank received $600,000 of Infrastructure Law funds to improve stormwater infrastructure and access for those with disabilities at Lily Pond Park, as well as expansion of the Land Bank’s watershed usage.

Nearby, the Nantucket Conservation Foundation received $255,000 through the Watershed Implementation funds to restore forty acres of a former cranberry bog to self-sustaining natural wetlands.

The Cape Cod Commission received $298,527 for satellite-based modeling of lank and pond water quality in the region.

The Buzzards Bay Coalition received two allotments, including $499,730 for restorative efforts at a highly populated coastal stream, and $250,000 to advance its Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan.

A U.S. Geological Survey partnering with the EPA also received $300,000 for ground and surface water quality studies in Marston’s Mills and Falmouth. To learn more about the SNEP program, click here.