Erosion Causes Monomoy Visitor Center To Be Torn Down

CHATHAM – Mother Nature has claimed the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge visitors center on Morris Island in Chatham.

The federal Wildlife Refuge, established in 1944, also lost its offices that were located in the building that was demolished this week due to erosion.

Two years ago, the National Weather Service had to close its balloon-launching station because of the same problem.

The demolition activity will keep the refuge parking lot closed until April 20th. Refuge trails will remain open, and visitors can park on the Morris Island Road causeway.