Estimated Canal Bridge Replacement Costs Range from $3 to $4 Billion

BOURNE – A transportation official reported that estimated costs for replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges will be more expensive than an earlier report previously indicated.

“Possibilities from close to $3 billion to close to $4 billion,” said Jamey Tesler, Transportation Secretary and CEO of MassDOT, at a recent board meeting of the organization.

Tesler said there was a significant increase to projected costs from including additional time for construction and the rate of inflation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously estimated the work would cost roughly $1.6 billion a few years ago.

The new figures were reported as the Army Corps, the current owner of the bridges, is expected to apply for two funding programs through the federal infrastructure bill with upcoming deadlines.

Tesler noted that the cost estimates are not finalized since some assumptions had to be made to complete the applications.

The transportation official commented that the $4 billion estimate incorporates the growth of inflation and commented it could be a more realistic projection.

Tesler listed the main factors that will eventually determine the costs of the replacements.

“In the long run this will be determined when it is funded, when it is in construction, and what the actual rate of inflation will be,” Tesler said.

