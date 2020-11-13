EU Closer to Eliminating Tariffs on American Lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP)-The European Union is closer to eliminating tariffs on imports of American lobsters after an important committee approved the move.

European nations buy lobsters from the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. has been at a trade disadvantage to the Canadians because of the tariffs.

The European Parliament’s trade committee voted on Tuesday in favor of a new agreement that would strike the tariffs on live and frozen American lobsters.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is one of several American politicians who pushed for the elimination of the tariffs. She says the agreement needs the approval of the full European Parliament. She also says the deal would last for five years.

From The Associated Press