Eversource Gearing Up for Henri

HYANNIS – Representatives with Eversource said that they are preparing for all possibilities with respect to storm impacts from Henri this weekend.

The energy company said that it is monitoring multiple storm models that factor in if Henri strengthens, and are ready to adjust accordingly to quickly and safely restore power across the region.

“There’s still some uncertainty across the multiple models that we follow,” said William Hinkle, Eversource Representative.

“One of the biggest challenges for storms like this is that even the slightest variation to that storm track can significantly alter potential impacts. So we’re going to continue to adjust our response plans, shifting crews and other resources accordingly based on the forecast as the storm approaches New England.”

Hinkle said that they are also working to acquire additional contract crews from other states before the storm’s arrival.

Eversource recommended that the public fully charge their wireless devices as well as stock up on supplies, including often overlooked things like pet food.

Once the storm hits, Hinkle urges individuals to stay away from downed wires and report any damages and outages to Eversource directly.

Outages can be reported online here.

“We’ll continue adjusting accordingly as the storm gets closer and forecasts become more certain. But we want to reassure our customers that we’re taking every step to prepare and we’ll be ready to respond and work around the clock to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers,” said Hinkle.