Eversource Helicopter To Work On New Transmission Line

(BARNSTABLE) – Eversource is planning to continue work on what the company is calling the “Cape Cod Solution” this week.

A groundbreaking was held last May. The utility has stated a goal of improving the reliability of the electric system serving Southeast Massachusetts and the greater Cape Cod areas, while anticipating more clean energy resources like offshore wind will connect to the grid.

The first phase of the project involves constructing a new transmission line through the Upper and Mid-Cape. The approved route runs about 13 miles within an existing right-of-way.

This week, Eversource says crews on a helicopter will string rope between the structures from Route 130 in Sandwich to Oak Street in Barnstable. The activity is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The transmission line will initially operate at 115 kilovolts, but Eversource says that capacity will triple for clean energy interconnection. To handle that load, the second phase of the Cape Cod Solution will be the construction of new facilities at the Bourne switching station, located on Joint Base Cape Cod, and the substation in West Barnstable.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter