Eversource is Urging Customers to be Aware of Scams

BARNSTABLE – Eversource is urging customers to be aware of scammers posing as representatives as the holiday season approaches ahead of Utilities United Against Scams Day.

The company says it could be a call or email threatening to shut off power, or a fake website attempting to trick people into believing it’s real.

“These schemers have perfected their tactics. They apply enough pressure to make the customer feel they don’t have time to check if the person is legitimate, and they pay,” said Founder of Utilities United Against Scams and Eversource Senior Vice President for Customer Operations and Digital Strategy Jared Lawrence.

“We remind customers, don’t be afraid to hang up or shut the door on someone if you suspect they’re attempting to scam you,” Lawrence said.

To help customers avoid scam activity, which typically intensifies around the busy holiday season, Eversource is recommending certain safety tips.

Those tips include understanding that Eversource representatives do not require the use of prepaid debit cards, they will never request to meet at a department for payment, and customers should never provide personal, financial, or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door, or online.

For more information about scams and tips to avoid them visit their website.