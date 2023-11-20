You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eversource is Urging Customers to be Aware of Scams

Eversource is Urging Customers to be Aware of Scams

November 20, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Eversource is urging customers to be aware of scammers posing as representatives as the holiday season approaches ahead of Utilities United Against Scams Day.

The company says it could be a call or email threatening to shut off power, or a fake website attempting to trick people into believing it’s real.

“These schemers have perfected their tactics. They apply enough pressure to make the customer feel they don’t have time to check if the person is legitimate, and they pay,” said Founder of Utilities United Against Scams and Eversource Senior Vice President for Customer Operations and Digital Strategy Jared Lawrence.

“We remind customers, don’t be afraid to hang up or shut the door on someone if you suspect they’re attempting to scam you,” Lawrence said.

To help customers avoid scam activity, which typically intensifies around the busy holiday season, Eversource is recommending certain safety tips.

Those tips include understanding that Eversource representatives do not require the use of prepaid debit cards, they will never request to meet at a department for payment, and customers should never provide personal, financial, or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door, or online.

For more information about scams and tips to avoid them visit their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 