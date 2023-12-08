Eversource Preparing for Sunday Winds

HYANNIS – Eversource says it’s preparing ahead of strong winds anticipated for Sunday. They urge residents to prepare for potential power outages and restock their storm kit with essentials like water, batteries and medications.

The Steamship Authority has also waived change and cancellation fees for trips beginning Sunday at noon to Monday.

The following is the full statement from Eversource.

With high winds and heavy rain expected to impact all of Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday, Eversource is closely monitoring several weather forecasts and planning accordingly. The energy company is bringing in outside crews to assist with power restoration. Crews are preparing equipment and vehicles and will be strategically pre-positioned in advance of the storm so they can respond when and where needed as quickly as safely possible.

“The combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, so we’re taking all necessary actions now to ensure our team is ready to respond,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible.”

While the forecast will become more precise over the next 48-hours, current models show the greatest potential for damaging winds in the Berkshires and along Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. As part of its early preparations, Eversource will bring additional line and tree crews onto the island before the storm arrives.

Customers are encouraged to also prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and essentials and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern MA and 877-659-6326 in Western MA. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.