Steamship Authority Waives Change Fees for Winds Sunday

December 8, 2023

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority is waiving change and cancellation fees from Sunday at noon to Monday in response to the National Weather Service issuing a Gale Watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Steamship officials said winds could cause cancellations on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes. 

The following is the full statement from the Steamship Authority:

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for Cape Cod and the Islands. High winds are likely to cause cancellations on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please continue to monitor the forecast and check for updates if you are traveling with us during that time.

We are waiving change and cancellation fees for all travel from noon Sunday, December 10, through Monday, December 11.

For more forecast information, please visit www.weather.gov/Boston.

To change or modify a reservation, please visit our website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call our Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.

