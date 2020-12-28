Eversource Working to Improve Reliability

BOSTON – Eversource is in the process of adding a dual-functioning cable that will make the electric transmission system more equipped for extreme weather conditions.

The work will also include adding an integral communications link between all of the equipment at the site, which will help Eversource respond more efficiently to power outages and other bad weather events.

“it’s called optical ground wire, it’s placed on the top most position of our transmission lines where it protects the most important equipment from lighting, and it has the added benefit of containing optical fibers and that allows us to transmit data,” said Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty .

A helicopter is used to transport crew members to install the optical ground wire at the highest position on the transmission line.

“It will provide us with real time information about our electric system, which is particularly important during unplanned weather events and it also allows us to decrease the duration of power outages,” said Lamberty.

Eversource has now completed projects in Wellfleet, Orleans, Dennis, Yarmouth, and Barnstable.

“This work provides a stronger electric system, not just for Eversource but to the whole electric grid and allows us to better deliver electricity to our customers who live and work on Cape Cod,” said Director of Transmission Construction Tim Revellese.