Falmouth Will Destroy Surplus Police Guns

FALMOUTH – The fate of 26 surplus shotguns in the custody of Falmouth police has been decided.

The weapons will be destroyed with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police at no cost to residents after a long community discussion on the issue and at the recommendation of Town Manager Mike Renshaw.

The town had considered trading in the weapons—with each firearm valued at about $4,000—but ultimately elected to have them destroyed.

Some residents including Falmouth Gun Safety Coalition raised concerns about the weapons possibly ending up on the streets.

The town is one of few across the nation to elect to destroy extra police weapons.