Falmouth Organization Receiving Part of Mass Save Grant

FALMOUTH – Self-Reliance Corp. in North Falmouth is one of the four latest recipients of the Mass Save Community Education Grant, which will be awarding $85,000 total.
Each of the four organizations will receive funds in amounts ranging between $5,000 and $25,000 per year depending on project proposals.
Selected grant recipients may also receive Mass Save branded collateral to assist in marketing efforts, assistance in planning local events, and pre-recorded training sessions on energy efficiency offerings and best practices.
“The sponsors are thrilled to select another cohort of Community Education Grant recipients and support these organizations that are committed to equitably reducing the energy burden in Massachusetts,” said Eversource Director of Residential Energy Efficiency, Kate Peters.
“We look forward to working alongside these communities, sharing information and utilizing new outreach approaches to increase awareness and access to programs,” Peters said.
Upon receiving the funding, for one year, all recipients must participate in the annual program progress evaluation and carry out several activities, including: collaborating with participating Mass Save Sponsors and creating innovative strategies and initiatives to engage residents.
The three other organizations who will receive funding will be the Hamilton-Wenham Climate Action Team, The Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council, and Green Jobs Academy in Marlborough.