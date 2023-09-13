Falmouth Postpones Clothing-Textile Collection Ahead of Storm

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has canceled its textile collection event scheduled for this weekend in anticipation of the impacts of Hurricane Lee.
The following is the full statement from Mary B. Ryther, Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator for the town’s Department of Public Works:
The Clothing and Textile Collection planned by the Falmouth DPW for this weekend, September 16-17, has been postponed out of concern for participants’ safety during the approaching storm. The event will be re-scheduled within the next month. Residents are encouraged to refer to the Town’s Textile Recycling page at https://www.falmouthma.gov/1253/Textile-Recycling for more information including the addresses of local clothing and textile drop-boxes.