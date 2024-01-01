Falmouth Road Race Announces Local Grants

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Road Race recently announced that this year’s race raised $7,226,357.05 for local charities, a record-breaking number for the popular charity event.

The organization is awarding $93,455.54 in grants for five local organizations, including Falmouth Public Schools and Tommy’s Place, raising the total in donated grant funds over the past year to $218,997.54.

“The school department’s relationship with the Falmouth Road race and the grants they have gifted to our schools plays an important role in transforming the education and extracurricular activities for our students,” said Falmouth Public School Superintendent Lori Duerr.

“Through these initiatives,” she said, “we have been emphasizing the importance of physical activity, teamwork, inclusion, overall well-being, and the importance of giving back to our community. The lasting impact of these contributions extends far beyond the immediate benefits, leaving a lasting mark on the educational experience of students in Falmouth Public Schools.”

This year’s race drew 3,800 charity runners and 201 charity teams.

“Falmouth Road Race, Inc. continues to blow me away year after year with just how big of an impact we have on our community,” said Falmouth Road Race Executive Director Jennifer Edwards.

“Witnessing that joy that our events bring to people is rewarding on its own,” she said, “but then seeing the fantastic amount of money raised changing people’s lives outside of the event really is a remarkable thing. It’s an honor to lead an organization like Falmouth Road Race, Inc. and I can’t wait to see what next year has in store for us!”

To learn more about applying for grant funds raised by the Falmouth Road Race, click here.