Falmouth Road Race Renews Race Bib Partnership for Nonprofits

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Road Race is renewing its Numbers for Nonprofits partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund as they prepare for the 51st iteration of the event on August 20.

The partnership will support the fundraising efforts of over 3,500 runners joining charity teams as they embark on the popular seven mile race.

“Authentic, local community partnerships are what make this race so unique,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race’s Board of Directors.

“Even as we went from a small-town race in 1973 to the world-renowned sporting event we are today, we knew that maintaining that ‘small town feel’ – and keeping our focus on Massachusetts-based charities – was vital to our event’s culture and legacy.”

“Our partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund is a legacy we want to foster for years to come,” he said. “They allow our runners to bring meaning to their miles and generously shine a light on the hundreds of nonprofit organizations that take part in our program.”

As long-time team hosts, the two organizations are considered legacy partners for the event, which has helped charity partners raise over $56.5 million since its inception.

Although regular registration is closed for the event, there are still opportunities for interested runners to join one of the state-based charities participating in the program.

To view a list of participating organizations, and to see which teams have open spots for runners, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter