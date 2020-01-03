Federal Aviation Administration Proposes Revoking Nantucket Express’s Air Carrier Certificate

NANTUCKET – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is considering revoking the air carrier certificate of Nantucket Express LLC, for allegedly conducting passenger-carrying flights using unqualified pilots and operating unauthorized aircrafts.

The FAA alleges that:

Between March 2015 and September 2017, Nantucket Express conducted 76 passenger-carrying flights using three aircraft that were not listed on its air carrier certificate, and that unqualified pilots operated these flights.

The pilots were unqualified by either not being listed on the air carrier certificate as an authorized pilot or by failing to pass a required knowledge test and competency and flight checks.

Nantucket Express operated 39 passenger-carrying flights in an aircraft that had not undergone required safety inspections.

Between April 2016 and September 2017, unqualified pilots operated an additional 17 passenger-carrying flights.

The FAA says Nantucket Express’s actions were careless or reckless, and its numerous violations of the Federal Aviation Regulations demonstrate that it lacks the qualifications to hold an air carrier certificate.

Nantucket Express has 15 days from when it received the Notice of Proposed Certificate Action to notify the FAA on how it will respond to the proposed revocation.

If Nantucket Express fails to respond within that time, the FAA will proceed with the revocation order.