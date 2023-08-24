Federal Aviation Administration To Host Runway Safety Meeting At Martha’s Vineyard Airport

OAK BLUFFS – The Martha’s Vineyard Airport is one of approximately 90 airports due to receive a visit from the Federal Aviation Administration as they hold a series of runway safety meetings across the nation.

Held annually at each airport with a control tower, the meetings will bring airport stakeholders together to identify safety concerns at each airport and craft a Runway Safety Action Plan to mitigate risk and pinpoint specific actions to improve surface safety for incoming and departing flights.

“Sharing information is crucial to improving safety,” said Tim Arel, Chief Operating Officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

The FAA issues a Safety Call to Action in February after a string of runway incidents, which prompted a series of new safety initiatives.

Earlier this summer, a pair of outbound flights from Martha’s Vineyard via JetBlue were cancelled due to weather conditions, prompting the airline to offer compensation packages to the stranded travelers.

Major airports set to hold runway safety meetings include La Guardia New York and Ronald Reagan Washington International, while smaller regional hubs such as Bradley International Airport and Groton-New London in Connecticut, Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire, and Worcester Regional Airport are set to hold meetings as well.

Runway Safety Action Plan Meetings are the primary vehicle for assessing and resolving airport related surface area risks.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter