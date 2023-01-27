You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Federal Income Tax Returns Now Being Accepted

Federal Income Tax Returns Now Being Accepted

January 27, 2023

HYANNIS – The Internal Revenue Service is now accepting federal income returns for 2022, and residents are being advised of important tips this tax season.

Those filing returns are advised by tax experts to review their prior returns, as some tax breaks could be different from years past. The IRS adds that filing with accurate information ensures that delays in processing are avoided.

Free tax-filing resources are available, including the IRS’s Free File program. Individuals or families who made less than $73,000 last year can utilize Free File.

The deadline to submit federal tax returns is April 18, but free six-month extensions can be applied for and granted by the IRS automatically. The deadline in Massachusetts for filing personal income tax returns is also April 18.

More information on federal returns can be found by clicking here, while further details on state filings can be found by clicking here.

