FEMA Reimburses State Over $1.3 For Covid Vaccines

HYANNIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced that it is sending the state a Public Assistance grant totaling over $1.3 million.
The $1,343,707 grant will reimburse the state for the cost of vaccination supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency with these costs,” said Lori Ehrlich, FEMA’s Region 1 Regional Administrator.
“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”
FEMA has to date reimbursed the state for over $1.5 billion in Public Assistant grants since the start of the pandemic.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter