FEMA Reimburses State Over $1.3 For Covid Vaccines

February 27, 2023

HYANNIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced that it is sending the state a Public Assistance grant totaling over $1.3 million.

The $1,343,707 grant will reimburse the state for the cost of vaccination supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency with these costs,” said Lori Ehrlich, FEMA’s Region 1 Regional Administrator.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA has to date reimbursed the state for over $1.5 billion in Public Assistant grants since the start of the pandemic.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

