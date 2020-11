NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association is holding its 27th annual Festival of Trees starting on Friday.

Community-crafted trees will be placed throughout the Nantucket Whaling Museum, and year-round island residents will be able to gain access for free.

The museum will be open for the festival, which runs until December 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The Whaling Museum will be closed on Sundays as well as Christmas Day.