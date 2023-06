YARMOUTH – The final report of Yarmouth’s vulnerability to climate change and the town’s plan to adapt will be presented on Wednesday, June 28.

The Woods Hole Group will be providing their findings following their assessments into the local impacts of storm surges and sea levels rising. Strategies to combat negative outcomes will also be shared.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 6 p.m. It will be held at Town Hall, with a virtual broadcast on Zoom also available.

To learn more, click here.