First Ever Female Barnstable County Administrator Chosen

WEST BARNSTABLE – Elizabeth Albert has been chosen as the new Barnstable County Administrator.

Albert will be the first woman ever to hold the position, which will cover duties such as contract negotiations and oversight of county departments.

She previously earned a master’s degree in Policy and Social Administration from Temple University in Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Now a resident of Dennis, she used to work as the executive director at the Fair Housing Rights Center of Southeastern Pennsylvania, which falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. department of Housing and Urban Development.

Additionally, she has worked as the Director of the Department of Human Services for Barnstable County.

Throughout her career, two of her major focuses have been reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and helping those suffering from housing discrimination.

Barnstable County commissioners said her work ethic and leadership were cited as a couple of the qualities that led to her hiring.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter