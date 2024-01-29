You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Right Whales of Season Spotted

First Right Whales of Season Spotted

January 29, 2024

Caption: North Atlantic right whale 3370 Archipelago surface feeding, NOAA Permit #25740-02

HYANNIS – Four to seven endangered North Atlantic right whales have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay, the first of the season.

The sighting was reported by the Center for Coastal Studies from the vessel Shearwater. Center’s aerial survey team had previously observed two right whales on Stellwagen Bank on January 12th.

The whales were feeding at the surface near Wood End Lighthouse and were identified as the individuals Aphrodite and Archipelago.

The species numbers fewer than 400 individuals, coming to the Cape every year to feed and raise their young. Scientists say that the region serves as a critical area for the species struggling to bounce back from decades of whaling. 

Caption: North Atlantic right whale 1701 Aphrodite blowing mist, NOAA Permit #25740-02

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 