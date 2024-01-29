First Right Whales of Season Spotted

HYANNIS – Four to seven endangered North Atlantic right whales have been spotted in Cape Cod Bay, the first of the season.

The sighting was reported by the Center for Coastal Studies from the vessel Shearwater. Center’s aerial survey team had previously observed two right whales on Stellwagen Bank on January 12th.

The whales were feeding at the surface near Wood End Lighthouse and were identified as the individuals Aphrodite and Archipelago.

The species numbers fewer than 400 individuals, coming to the Cape every year to feed and raise their young. Scientists say that the region serves as a critical area for the species struggling to bounce back from decades of whaling.