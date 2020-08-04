First Statewide Human EEE Case of 2020 Reported in Plymouth County

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported that the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts this year has been identified.

The individual was exposed within Plymouth County. That led the state to raise the risk level in Carver and Middleborough to “critical.”

EEE is a rare disease that can seriously impact an individual’s health. Some cases of EEE have shown to be fatal.

Last year, there were 12 human EEE cases in Massachusetts with six deaths.

Residents are urged by the DPH to avoid mosquito bites by using EPA-approved repellent and to wear long sleeves when possible.

Peak mosquito biting hours–from dusk to dawn–should be noted as well. Standing water around homes should be drained, and screens to windows and doors should be installed or repaired.