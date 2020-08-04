You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Statewide Human EEE Case of 2020 Reported in Plymouth County

First Statewide Human EEE Case of 2020 Reported in Plymouth County

August 4, 2020

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported that the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts this year has been identified.

The individual was exposed within Plymouth County. That led the state to raise the risk level in Carver and Middleborough to “critical.”

EEE is a rare disease that can seriously impact an individual’s health. Some cases of EEE have shown to be fatal.

Last year, there were 12 human EEE cases in Massachusetts with six deaths.

Residents are urged by the DPH to avoid mosquito bites by using EPA-approved repellent and to wear long sleeves when possible.

Peak mosquito biting hours–from dusk to dawn–should be noted as well. Standing water around homes should be drained, and screens to windows and doors should be installed or repaired.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 