Fishing Industry Group Files Legal Challenge to Wind Farm

BOSTON (AP) – A coalition of commercial fishing groups has sued the federal agency that approved construction of a 62-turbine wind energy farm off the coast of Nantucket, saying it did not adequately take into account the project’s potential impact on the industry.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance’s petition for review of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s approval of the Vineyard Wind 1 project was filed Monday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

The federal agency, in an emailed statement, said it had no comment. A voicemail seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Vineyard Wind.

From The Associated Press