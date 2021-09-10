You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Food4Vets Event In Hyannis Set for September 21

Food4Vets Event In Hyannis Set for September 21

September 10, 2021

Courtesy of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Vet Center will be the site of a Food4Vets distribution event on Tuesday, September 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will be on hand to provide fresh produce and food to local military veterans and active duty members, along with their families.

Anyone who would like to receive food is being advised to register online at the foundation’s website, which can be found by clicking here. Face coverings should be worn at all times during the event.

Recipients should remain inside their vehicles as the boxes are placed inside by volunteers.

