Forecasted Winds and Snow Prompt School Closures, Parking Bans, and Cancelled Ferry Trips

HYANNIS – Safety officials, utility providers, and town staff are urging residents to be mindful with heavy winds and snow in the forecast.

AAA said people should consider staying home if possible and reduce their speeds and be extra cautious if they must take to the roads. Meanwhile, Dennis will have a parking ban in effect from 6am tomorrow to 6am Wednesday so the Department of Public Works can get out and clear roadways during the day tomorrow.

Steamship Authority officials have already canceled some trips ahead of tomorrow and have waived change and cancellation fees. The most up to date schedule can be found on their website.

Meanwhile, several schools have announced they will be closed tomorrow, including Mashpee and Nauset Public Schools, Provincetown, Truro Central, and Upper Cape Tech.

The CapeCod.com Latest Closings webpage can be found here.