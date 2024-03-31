HYANNIS – Former Cape Cod congressman Bill Delahunt has died at the age of 82.

The Democrat represented the former Massachusetts 10th Congressional District from 1997 to 2011.

After Delahunt, Bill Keating was elected to the 10th District, which changed to the 9th District after the 2010 Census. Keating is still the incumbent.

He said he was thankful for how closely the two were able to work together on international policy, especially European issues, in the past few years. Keating also noted that both he and Delahunt served as state representatives and the Norfolk County District Attorney. As the district attorney, Keating says Delahunt was a national trailblazer on creating “The Norfolk Plan”, a domestic violence program ahead of its time.

In a tweet, Keating said, “Countless colleagues and friends, among whom I count myself, will miss his wit and wisdom. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, who – despite his extensive work and interests – always remained the center of his life. May he rest in peace.”

Delahunt was also a close friend of Senator Ted Kennedy. He retired from Congress a year after Kennedy’s passing.