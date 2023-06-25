Fraud Warning Ahead of Work and Family Mobility Act Implementation

HYANNIS – Massachusetts is set to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA) on July 1st, which is prompting Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and the Registry of Motor Vehicles to warn of possible fraud attempts.

Campbell recently spoke about the possibilities of fraudulent third-parties, websites, and scams when attempting to obtain a license, book an appointment or pay fees online.

“As we work to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act, the Attorney General’s Office will continue to ensure those most vulnerable to fraud are provided the information, resources, and protection they deserve,” said Campbell.

“This act is critical to allowing Massachusetts families the ability to drive safely to and from work, school, a doctor’s visit, and other essential appointments with a driver’s license ensuring the safety of all of us. I’m proud to partner with the RMV, MassDOT and the Healey-Driscoll Administration to protect our residents against fraud while efficiently and effectively implementing this law,” Campbell said.

Residents are warned to look for unofficial third-party websites or “mimic sites” that advertise similar services but have no affiliation with the RMV.

Helpful tips to avoid fraud include only using websites with the abbreviation “RMV” as any websites using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be avoided.

The RMV also suggests ensuring the Commonwealth’s seal is located somewhere on the page, always reading the fine print to avoid sites that say “for-profit” or “privately owned”, and understanding the RMV will never charge to check the status of a license, registration, or title.