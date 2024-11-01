You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Free Tuition Program At Massachusetts Community Colleges Has Grown

November 1, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Free community college in Massachusetts is expanding.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration is now offering tuition and fee-free education to anyone who has not yet earned a bachelor’s degree.

Last year, Massachusetts community colleges became free for students who are or older.

Healey’s office says Massachusetts now has one of the most equitable free community college programs in the country.

Cape Cod Community College President John Cox says more people are attending as a result.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

