Gardens Aglow Kicks Off at Heritage Museums

SANDWICH – Heritage Museums and Gardens’ 11th Annual Gardens Aglow festival event has kicked off the holiday season.

“When visitors come to Heritage, they can experience holiday magic. We have a 100 acre garden that is lit with incredible light displays. Really creative, fun displays, and lots of COVID-safe, family friendly activities,” said Heather Meade, Director of Visitor Engagement at Heritage.

Meade said that Heritage has learned much about hosting safe events over the past year and factored in what worked best when making adjustments to the holiday festival.

Some changes to this year’s Gardens Aglow include making the event outdoors-only, removing access to the museum buildings.

Capacity is also limited, with a timed ticketing system in place to ensure that there is plenty of room for visitors to socially distance when enjoying the gardens.

State mandated protocols, orders and guidelines including mask-wearing are also being followed at Heritage Museums.

“Being able to provide an outdoor experience at the holidays is an opportunity that we’re really happy to be able to do,” said Meade.

Meade said that the event is a great way to fight COVID-fatigue and enjoy the outdoors with family members in a safe way.

She also said that the organization is pleased to be upholding a yearly holiday tradition in a year marked by shifting and cancelled events during ongoing virus outbreaks.

Elements of the Gardens Aglow event include roasting marshmallows at stone fire pits in Nickerson Field, refreshments at the Magnolia Café and festive lighting on the Old East Mill at the new McGraw Family Garden of the Senses.

Gardens Aglow will run on select nights through December 27 from 4:30 to 8:30 pm.

Tickets for each of the four entry time slots can be purchased at the Heritage Museums and Gardens website.

Visitors are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes prior to their purchased entry time window, otherwise, they will be asked to return at their designated time of entry.