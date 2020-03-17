Gas Prices Down Seven Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts fell seven cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.29 per gallon.

That price is four cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 15 cents higher at $2.44 per gallon.

“Pump prices are declining significantly as the global economy faces downward pressure from COVID-19 fears and the ongoing crude price war between Russia and OPEC nations,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Consumers can expect to see continued savings as the industry factors in a fully 50% decrease in the price of a barrel of oil since mid-January.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $2.07 and $2.69, according to GasBuddy.com.