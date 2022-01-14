You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Baker Files $5B Bond Bill to Pay for Critical Services

Gov. Baker Files $5B Bond Bill to Pay for Critical Services

January 14, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker filed a nearly $5 billion bond bill Friday that he said will help cover the costs of critical services.

The proposal would let the state borrow more than $4.1 billion to maintain and modernize a variety of assets that serve those most in need, help educate the future workforce and deliver on environmental objectives.

It includes another $841 million in borrowing to improve cybersecurity, purchase critical public safety equipment and continue grant programs that support local communities.

Baker said the proposal would help supports essential capital investments that deliver long-lasting benefits.

The proposal now heads to lawmakers.

The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


