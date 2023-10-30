You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hallamore Horses Retiring

October 30, 2023

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth community will be without one of their many traditions this holiday season as the Hallamore Horses will be retired and not participating in the Annual Christmas Parade.

Town officials gave their thanks to Sam Lorusso, Sr., of Cape Cod Aggregates, for his annual generosity in sponsoring the Hallamore Clydesdales Hitch that was a fixture in the parade.

This year’s parade is set for Sunday, December 3, starting at noon.

For more information about holiday events visit the Town’s Chamber website.

About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


