Harwich Do Not Drink Order Isolated to North Harwich, Town Distributing Water Bottles

The following is the full statement from the Town of Harwich:
The Town of Harwich will be providing bottled water to those who remain in the affected area of North Harwich this afternoon between the hours of 2pm and 7pm.
The pickup location will be the Family Pantry at 133 Queen Anne Road in North Harwich.
The Water Department has provided a database of the affected households, please bring an ID with proof of address with you to show the volunteers.
For residents in the affected area unable to travel to the pickup location please contact 508-767-5613 to coordinate delivery/drop off.