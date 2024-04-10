Harwich Do Not Drink Order Isolated to North Harwich, Town Distributing Water Bottles

HARWICH – The Harwich Do Not Drink order has been isolated to the locally impacted area of North Harwich. In response, the town will be distributing bottled water today.

The pickup will be hosted from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Family Pantry at 133 Queen Anne Road in North Harwich.

Residents in the affected area unable to travel to the pickup location are asked to contact 508-767-5613 to coordinate a delivery.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Harwich: