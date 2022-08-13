Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28

HARWICH – Harwich town officials are looking to make the Route 28 corridor in Harwich Port safer as high vehicle volumes, poor lighting, and other traffic issues continue to pose challenges.

Police Chief David Guillemette told select board members that the area sees congestion from ride-share services around closing time, but a designated pick-up area could exacerbate the issue if it’s located at the schoolhouse.

“We would have more people crossing Route 28 in a poorly lit, heavily trafficked area at closing time. We would certainly be open to a designated Uber pickup that wouldn’t cause more people crossing Route 28,” said Chief Guillmette.

The select board said it would investigate a potential designated ride-share pickup area on the same side as most of the traffic, while they reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on how to make the area safer.

Harwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cyndi Williams said that she would reach out to the property owners in the area, saying that they have been having issues as well throughout the season at the parking lot located nearest to the congestion.

Town Administrator Joseph Powers said that it is unlikely that any concrete action can be taken this summer, but there will be outreach in the fall to both the public and state officials on the corridor.