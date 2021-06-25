You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich to Hold Community Preservation Meeting

Harwich to Hold Community Preservation Meeting

June 25, 2021

HARWICH – A public information hearing will be held by the Harwich Community Preservation Committee on Thursday, July 15 to go over the Community Preservation Act.

Open space, community housing, historic preservation, and recreation are all areas that can be funded by the act.

Town officials are encouraging people to attend to gauge possible areas of concern and teach residents about the act.

Proposals for projects that adhere to the Community Preservation Act are being accepted for consideration.

Information on the application process can be found on the town’s website, here.

The meeting will take place at 6:00pm on July 15 in the Donn B. Griffin Room, Town Hall, 732 Main Street, Harwich.

The Community Preservation Act falls under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 44B.

