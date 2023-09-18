Harwich Water Department To Begin Flushing Water Mains

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will begin flushing water mains on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Work will last through December as weather permits and will take place Monday through Thursday sometime between 6 pm and 12 am from East Harwich to South Harwich.

Residents are advised to set aside clean water for drinking and cooking in case of discoloration, which is expected in addition to a chlorine taste during the flushing period.

Residents should also check water for clarity prior to doing laundry in their homes.

The department said it will do everything possible to minimize disturbances while flushing is underway, and will post signs notifying residents when flushing is set to take place.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter